A DRIVER was clocked doing 103mph through North Yorkshire during a police crackdown on speeding.

North Yorkshire Police say one driver travelling at 103mph on the A168 near Thirsk when they were spotted by officers recently.

A police spokesman said: "We’ve been continuing to tackle excess speeding across North Yorkshire, working hard to catch offenders and, ultimately, improve the safety of our roads.

"This activity is part of a national campaign, which aims to both educate people about the dangers of speeding, and also use enforcement to tackle the issue head on.

"Along with our safety camera vans, officers from our traffic, response, neighbourhood policing and operational support unit have all been out and about.

"The above incidents are just a small flavour of the many speeding offences we experience every day and our message to you is, please slow down!

"When you speed, you’re not only endangering yourself and any passengers in the car, you’re endangering many other road users.

"Leave plenty of time for your journey, especially now the weather is deteriorating and the dark nights are setting in.

"You might be slightly late to wherever you’re going but this is far, far better than not arriving at all."

Here’s a round up of other high speeds this week:

• A driver travelling at 91mph in a 60mph zone on the A65 near Skipton

• A driver travelling at 63mph in a 30mph zone on the A6068 near Skipton - this driver was also on the wrong side of the road

• A driver travelling at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A65 near Skipton

• One driver travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A169 near Pickering

• Another driver travelling at 86mph in a 60 mph zone on the A165 near Scarborough