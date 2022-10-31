POLICE are searching tonight for a missing North Yorkshire man, amid great concern for his welfare.
North Yorkshire Police said Darren Kelly went missing from his home in Selby earlier today.
"We're very concerned for his welfare and currently have officers looking for him," said a spokesperson.
"If you have any information about where he is, please call us on 101 and select option 1, quoting 12220193538."
