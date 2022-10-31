POLICE have found a missing North Yorkshire man after concerns were raised for his welfare.
North Yorkshire Police said last night that Darren Kelly went missing from his home in Selby yesterday and officers were looking for him.
But the force said today: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing 41 year-old man from Selby. We can confirm he has been found safe and well."
