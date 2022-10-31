DRIVERS were urged to avoid a roundabout on York's outer ring road this evening following an incident.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the incident had happened at the A59 junction with the A1237 ring road.
It did not explain the nature of the incident but said drivers were asked to avoid the area 'whilst Highways England remove the involved vehicle.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here