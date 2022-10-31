A commercial tree nursery is proposed for scrubland in a village north of York.

City of York Council has received an application from a Mr Plowman of Haxby to create the tree nursery and site a shipping container with access from Windsor Drive, Wiggington.

Planning documents say the proposed site covers 0.15ha and lies to the north of Windsor Drive.

The application said: “For the last 40 years it’s been scrubland prior to this it would have been farming land.

“The site boundaries are currently hedgerows with the occasional tree. The site has housing to the south with Sports fields to the west and north. To the east are open fields.The site has been in the applicant’s family for over 40 years.”

It added: “The proposal is to apply to change the land use from scrubland to a Commercial Tree Nursery growing both native and European trees, both deciduous and coniferous as a long-term plan (10 to 20 years). The semi mature trees would then be sold to landscape gardeners and possibly the general public but this would be some time in the future i.e., 10 years plus species dependent.”