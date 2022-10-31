A plan to convert farm buildings to create four homes in a York village has been submitted.

The executors of EM Cornforth seek the conversions at The Yews, Stamford Bridge Road, Dunnington.

If approved by City of York Council, the plans would see two existing homes and barns in agricultural use become one two-bed and three four-bed market homes.

The conversions would include changing part of an attached barn and stores to the north of the existing The Yews farmhouse for residential use.

A single-storey barn to the north would be converted to a 4-bed home.

The Yews Cottage would be extended and The Piggery, which lies to the west of the cottage would be converted to a 4-bed home.

The Barn would become a 2-bed home and the Granary to its north, a 4-bed home.

A courtyard and parking area for the homes would also be created.

The application added: “The resultant scheme is considered appropriate development in the Green Belt and will provide an appropriate mix of house types. The effect of the scheme is to preserve and enhance an isolated group of farm buildings which have a local level of architectural interest.”