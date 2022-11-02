A MOSQUE in York has been shortlisted for its first national award.

York Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Tang Hall, has been nominated for the 'Best Convert Support Service' in the Annual British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022, who review thousands of mosques around the world.

Judges will assess the finalists. Public voting closes on Saturday, November 26, and the winners will be announced Sunday, November 27.

Kirsty, who founded the Women's New Muslim group, said: "I think its amazing we've been nominated, I set up the group in 2019, and despite Covid, we've grown massively.

"It's been such a success because York Mosque is so diverse, open and welcoming, and is always striving to improve itself, which fosters an environment where you feel comfortable and part of a community.

"I feel very proud that something which started off as a small idea to support people on their journey has grown into such a success that its been recognised at these national awards.

"Its down to the hard work of everyone who has helped and it would be amazing if we could win."

Nuh Cooper, who attends the men's group, said: "The mosque has helped me a lot since I converted to Islam, everyone is passionate about making the mosque as supportive as possible.

“It is such a multicultural mosque, we have a range of different heritages and backgrounds, and they have all helped me to feel like I was part of a new family.

"The Imam was always there to answer my questions regarding the common struggles with being a new convert."

To vote for York Mosque, click here.