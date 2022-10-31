VANDALS struck at a house in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say officers in Eastfield in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information after a window was smashed at a house in Gouldings Close at 4am on Saturday (October 29).

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person carried out the criminal damage before fleeing the area.

"If you can help, please email paul.o'neill@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220192090 when providing details."