THE University of York has appointed a new Chancellor.

She is Heather Melville OBE, who succeeds Sir Malcolm Grant as he steps down from the post he has held since 2015.

A university spokesperson said Heather was a Senior Managing Director at a global CEO advisory firm, Teneo.

"She has a proven track record of helping companies to attract, develop and retain the very best talent, and is renowned for her work promoting inclusion and diversity in the workplace, particularly among women and ethnic minorities," they said.

"Heather was recognised with an OBE in 2017 for her services to business and gender equality.

"She has already been working with the University of York to help promote doctoral study for graduates from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds."

Heather said: "I am very proud to support the goals and ambitions of the University of York, and to help champion why it is so important to create an inclusive, diverse community for all."

Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: “Heather will make a fantastic Chancellor for York and I very much look forward to working with her. We know Heather will be an inspiring thought-leader and champion for York."