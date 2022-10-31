PLANS for hundreds of homes north of a town near York are moving forward.

Developers behind a scheme for 800 homes at Haxby have now asked City of York Council for a ‘scoping opinion’ on what details they must give council planners.

The move follows council planning staff saying that due to the size of the scheme, an Environmental Impact Assessment must form part of any future planning application.

In their latest submission, the Vistry Group (formerly known as Bovis Homes) and BDW Trading Ltd (Barratt Homes) says their request concerns 33ha of land north of the town.

The site, between Usher Lane and Moor Lane is presently 14 fields, but is allocated for housing under the emerging York Local Plan.

Matters to be considered include flood storage measures, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

The move follows public consultation the developers staged in Haxby last week.

City councillor and chair of one of York’s planning committees, Cllr Andrew Hollyer says he attended three consultation events with fellow councillor Ian Cuthbertson and found them ‘very well attended’.

“Well over 100 people were filling in the cards (giving their opinion),” he said.

Cllr Hollyer said there remains much concern about the scheme, especially with impact on GP services, drainage and green space, details the developers have yet to give.