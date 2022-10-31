ZOE ALDCROFT and Tatyana Heard started for England as they advanced to the final four of the World Cup with a 41-5 win over Australia in the quarter-finals.

Heard, who was raised in Ryedale, had yet another impressive performance for England, leading the team in tackles made with nine successfully completed.

Aldcroft, a former Malton and Norton junior, also had a strong defensive game, completing eight tackles for the Red Roses.

England started the game brightly when Sarah Hunter, making her record-breaking 138th appearance for the country, opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Her score was improved by the first of two successful conversions from Emily Scarratt.

A brace from Marlie Packer towards the end of the first half gave the Red Roses a 15-point lead.

Australia found an opening on the brink of half-time, from which Emily Chancellor reduced the deficit.

Her score, however, would be Australia’s sole try. After half-time, Abbie Ward and Amy Cokayne scored within 10 minutes of each other.

England’s advantage was furthered by Alex Matthews and in the game’s final minute, Packer completed her hat-trick and saw her score improved by Helena Rowland.

Next up for England is a clash with Canada at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (3.30am UK time), as they look to advance to the World Cup final.