A CCTV appeal has been launched to try and identify two men after a theft at a retail park in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for the public's help to identify two men officers would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a retail park in York.
The incident happened around 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 12 at the Home Bargains store on Foss Islands Road just outside York city centre.
A police spokesman said: "Boxes of toys were stolen from the store and a member of staff was assaulted.
"Officers would like to speak to the men pictured as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation.
"If you can help identify the men, please call 101 and quote reference 12220182004."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article