Four drivers are off the road after they appeared before York Magistrates Court recently.

William John Quenby, 29, of Church Lane, Monk Fryston, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted cannabis driving. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.