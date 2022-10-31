Four drivers are off the road after they appeared before York Magistrates Court recently.
William John Quenby, 29, of Church Lane, Monk Fryston, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted cannabis driving. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Paul Winston Spencer, 38, of Scardale Court, Brayton, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to driving at twice the alcohol limit, without insurance and without a licence and obstructing police on Bawtry Road, Selby, and possessing cannabis. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 30 days. He was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and pay £85 prosecution costs.
Louis Shaw, 21, of Whernside Avenue, Tang Hall, was banned from driving any vehicle for 12 months after he admitted drink driving an e-scooter in Stonebow. He was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Ryan Grant Parker, 31, of Middleton Road, Acomb, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted cocaine driving on Ridgeway, York. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
