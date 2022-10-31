A YORK village school under threat of closure is set to host an open day.

Naburn CE School is throwing open its doors to the public throughout the school day on Wednesday (November 2) for prospective pupils and their parents to come and have a look around.

The school has been struggling for several years due to falling pupil numbers and was told it could be closed if an academy chain sponsor cannot be found to take it over.

City of York Council is both searching for an academy chain to take the school over, while also consulting on its future if one is not found.

Head teacher, Jonathan Green, said: "We continue to work hard and not let anything put us off - optimism is the key.

"We have our school open day this Wednesday all day. Doors are wide open and everyone is invited to come in. No appointment necessary. Please pop in if you can."

Head teacher Jonathan Green

As The Press reported in the Summer, a monitoring inspection by Ofsted found its improvement plan is fit for purpose and school leaders are “taking effective action towards the removal of special measures".

Following a monitoring visit in June, an inspector has written to head teacher Jonathan Green to tell him that the school remains inadequate – but there were several positive signs in the report.

“You and your governing body have acted purposefully to address the weaknesses in the school from the previous inspection,” the inspector wrote. “You have focused on improving the school’s curriculum and systems for safeguarding pupils.”

Wheldrake ward councillor Christian Vassie, who has been campaigning to save the school, said at the time that he was “heartened” that improvements had been noted by the inspector.

“We are not out of the trees but I am sure the whole community is proud of the effort being put into turning the school around by the headteacher, staff, governors and the city council,” he added.

“From a perilous situation four months ago real progress is being made. This has to be a good thing for the children and the whole village, and it is also fantastic that just weeks ago the Year 6 pupils all flew through their key stage two tests, getting the best results across the city.”

Cllr Christian Vassie wants to see the school remain open

Last month The Press reported how pupils and staff turned up for class dressed in Victorian costume to celebrate the fact that their school is 150 years old.

There was a special tea party in the afternoon for past pupils, parents and villagers, and a timeline showing the school’s history through old photos and entries from the log books.