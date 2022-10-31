Drinkers from as far afield as Australia and the USA enjoyed Coptoberfest over the weekend.

The popular event at St Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, featured almost 30 beers, plus live music over Friday and Saturday.

The event was opened by Lord Mayor Cllr David Carr, Lady Mayoress Mrs Lynda Carr and Sheriff of York, Mrs Suzie Mercer, Sheriff of York, with town crier Ben Fry.

Opening at 4pm Friday and running well into Saturday night, the charity festival, which began in 2013, with a two-year break due to the pandemic, featured 29 beers, including for the first time a lager.

They were sourced from 13 breweries from York/Leeds/Malton/Selby/ Harrogate areas, all within 25 miles of the village.

There were also seven gins, including Fairfax (Colton), York Gin, Cooper King (Sutton on Forest) and Tykes.

Festival co-organiser Andrew Stark said: “We’ve yet to get a final figure yet but were really pleased with the event. Friday night was full to capacity and we had people queuing.

“Saturday was more steady but still we had a consistent crowd in who were loving the live music.

“In terms of beer, we managed to sell out of loads (which is of course the aim!!!) and our first lager went down really well.”

Saturday also saw drinkers keen to enjoy the pies and pasties fresh from butcher and pie-maker Ged Bell of Dringhouses.

Andrew continued: “In terms of visitors, we had a couple whose visit from Australia coincided with the event. They had an absolute blast and even wanted to volunteer behind the bar on Saturday.

“Sue and Nigel Blow from Sydney were with their friend Julie Walsh.

“We also had a couple from Wisconsin in the US Midwest. I made sure she had a proper Yorkshire pie and mushy pea supper!”

Andrew added: “As well as community and charity, locality is a big factor of what we do.”

The festival also featured a range of local performers including Becki Stiles, The Chordites, Accidentally Accoustic, Ny Ukes, The Wreck Liners and CopOwt.

Over the years, the festival, which was devised by Copmanthorpe vicar the Rev. Geoff Mumford and lead sponsor/Ainsty Ales owner Andy Herrington, almost £20,000 has been raised for charities and good causes in the area, with the milestone expected to be passed from this year’s event.

Groups that have benefitted 7include 1st Copmanthorpe Scouts, Copmanthorpe Brownies, Copmanthorpe Rainbows, Copmanthorpe Tempest Explorers, Companthorpe WI, Contact the Elderly, Copmanthorpe Community Cinema, Copmanthorpe Netball Club, Copmanthorpe Cricket Club, Copmanthorpe Library, Copmanthorpe Youth Club, Copmanthorpe Primary School Wildlife Club, Panda Playgroup, Copmanthorpe Community Choir and York & Ainsty Rotary.