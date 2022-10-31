A TALENTED teenager from North Yorkshire has landed a job in television after his campaigning YouTube videos impressed bosses at Channel 4.

Aaron Scott, 19, from Selby, studied Creative Media Production at York College, and created a YouTube channel to share his self-produced short interviews and documentaries tackling issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

During the summer holidays the videos were discovered by national broadcaster Channel 4, who approached Aaron to invite him for an interview.

The former Selby High School pupil said he had to pinch himself, having only completed his studies at York College one month before the job offer, and said he was expecting rejection letters before landing a job in broadcasting.

“It was definitely a right-place, right-time moment for me,” he said.

“It’s crazy. I thought I’d have to go to university and get into loads of debt to get to this point.”

After working for Channel 4 for just a short while, Aaron has already had the opportunity of presenting, filming, and directing on-set in Italy, Wales, Amsterdam and Scotland. Aaron said the job had taken him miles from his life in Selby, and admitted he had never travelled further than Leeds.

Aaron, who aspires to be a television presenter, says the best piece of advice he would offer to other students is simply, “if you see an opening, go for it!”