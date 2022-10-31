POLICE have issued a free poster for homeowners to display this Halloween to prevent trick-or-treaters knocking on their door.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a free poster to download and print to display on windows or front doors, to make clear that either yourself, a loved one, or vulnerable neighbour does not welcome trick-or- treaters to their home.

For those who don't have access to a printer, you can also visit your local police station to have a poster printed for you.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Whilst it is usually just a small minority of people who spoil celebrations with pranks that cause criminal damage or intimidation, incidents of anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated.

"We'll have high-visibility patrols in place across the county and officers will move on anyone causing anti-social behaviour or intimidating members of the public.

"We’re expecting an increase in demand on our phone lines and we would ask you to help us and only call 999 in a genuine emergency.

"If phone lines are busy, please bear with us and consider using our call back function if it’s not an emergency, and during times of increased demand, those who are calling 101 to report non-emergencies may have to wait longer."

To download the printable poster, click here or here.