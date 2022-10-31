MORE than 2,300 York residents of all ages are currently undertaking an apprenticeship, according to a city council report.

Apprenticeships continue to play a significant role in supporting the city’s economic recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic, with 80 apprentices currently working at City of York Council or one of the authority’s maintained schools.

The council is also supporting 36 apprentices, currently committing £194,000 of support to seven local businesses through the Apprenticeship Levy Scheme.

This national initiative enables larger employers to transfer unspent apprenticeship levy onto other businesses or partner organisations, enabling the funding to remain local, benefitting smaller organisations and enhancing the pool of skilled workers in the city.

Cllr Andrew Waller, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “I’m pleased that apprenticeships are continuing to thrive in York, as they play a critical role in developing local talent and the city’s continued recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through working closely with businesses across the city, our Apprenticeship Hub supports apprentices with their applications as well as supporting local businesses’ own apprentices directly through the Apprenticeship Levy

“There’s lots of help and advice available locally for anyone considering hiring an apprentice or taking up an apprenticeship and it’s a great way to upskill existing employees and develop new talent of all ages.

“The Apprenticeship Levy also enables the council to provide financial support to help local organisations to hire apprentices, so I’d urge local businesses to get in touch with The Apprenticeship Hub as soon as possible.”

For general information on apprenticeships visit www.york.gov.uk/apprenticeships, email york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk or call 01904 555768.

Information on job vacancies (including apprenticeship vacancies) at City of York Council can be found on the council’s website: https://jobs.york.gov.uk/

Councillor Waller will receive the apprenticeship update at his Decision Session on 8 November.