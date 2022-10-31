POLICE are appealing for the public’s help after rocks were thrown at the window of a supermarket in Scarborough.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Thursday, October 13, at Sainsbury’s on Falsgrave Road.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the suspect was involved in an attempted shoplifting incident just a few minutes before returning to the store to throw two rocks at the window.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries caused to staff or shoppers. However, this could have been very different due to the reckless nature of how the damage was caused by the suspect.”

Police are appealing for information that could help to identify the suspect.

He is described as being in his late 20s, slim build, with dark brown-black hair. He has a distinctive Scottish accent.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email mark.mcnulty@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 882 Mark Mcnulty.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing on information quote reference number 12220182807.