The York Business Festival starts tomorrow (Tuesday), with a month-long-programme of free events.

Organisers, City of York Council, says the event’s topical seminars, thought provoking workshop sessions, online and in-person networking opportunities, promise something for everyone.

Events are built around the five themes of the council’s new Ten-year economic strategy, and to be accessible, will be free to attend.

Launching the festival at the Guildhall, will be an introductory address from Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council.

This will be followed by a discussion on the benefits of ethical business featuring Andrew Keeble of Heck Foods, Jenny Herrera of the Good Business Charter and Adrian Barraclough of Audasi Holdings.

Later this morning, the Institute of Director will give a seminar on growing small businesses in York, followed by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues on Thursday afternoon, completing the first week’s theme of ‘good business’ (November 1-4).

Week Two (Nov 7-11) sees events themed around thriving businesses and sustainable growth, including one on supplying the rail sector next Monday, and growing your business in challenging times next Tuesday.

Events in Week Three (Nov 14-18) have a theme of reducing carbon and a green economy, followed by developing people and a thriving workforce in Week Four (Nov 21-28).

The final week (Nov 28-30) will look at York as a global city, with the festival ending on Wednesday November with a networking event in the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall in Fossgate.

City of York Council has partnered with business groups to deliver the 14th festival including the Institute of Directors, York and North Yorkshire LEP, University of York, York St John University, York BID, Department for International Trade and York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Cllr Aspden said: “I hope that the wealth of events provided during the programme this year will offer practical support, inspiration as well as new opportunities to local businesses of all sizes.”

Cllr Ashley Mason, executive member for Economy and Strategic planning, said: “The feedback from last year’s Business Week has played a big role in shaping our response and engagement with the business community. We’re now back with York Business Festival 2022 to continue supporting local businesses and their specific needs in every way possible. I would urge business across the city to get involved and make the most of this week.”

Ian Garner, Institute of Directors, said: “The IoD North Yorkshire branch membership are mostly SMEs and micro businesses. We hope our sessions at the festival will be helpful for local small businesses to be the best they can be.”

For details of events and to book tickets, go to: https://www.yorkbusinessfestival.co.uk/