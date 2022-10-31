FURTHER industrial action is planned by rail unions in November and is expected to cause "severe disruption" to services running through York station.

The unions Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) have planned strike action at the start of November, affecting a number of train operators.

Only a "very small" number of rail services will be able to run on November 5, 7 and 9.

Adam Fairclough, Head of Customer Experience Delivery for TransPennine Express said: "We are saddened by the announcement that there will be further strike action by both RMT and TSSA at the start of next month, which will once again cause disruption to customers across the UK.

"This action will cause severe disruption to TransPennine Express services, and we will only be able to run an extremely limited service between Huddersfield and York on the strike dates.

"We are strongly advising those planning travel on this particular route to only do so if their journey is absolutely necessary."

The rail operator has warned anyone travelling between York and Huddersfield to only do so by train if "absolutely necessary", with a reduced service also planned on the days following each strike.

Those attending major events, such as the York Record Fair on November 5, the Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International in Edinburgh and Rugby League World Cup fixtures taking place in Hull and Huddersfield, should seek alternative modes of transport.