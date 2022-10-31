RAIL passengers are due to face travel mayhem in November as more industrial action is planned.

Network Rail has reported that more national train strikes are planned for Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9.

As a result, only a "significantly" reduced train service is able to run on these dates.

The operator has said that an "extremely limited service" is planned to run between Doncaster and Edinburgh, and Doncaster and Leeds on the Saturday.

On the Monday and Wednesday, limited services will run between London King's Cross and Edinburgh between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail, has encouraged passengers to only travel by train if necessary on these dates.

He said: "It’s really disappointing that, once again, we’re only able to offer passengers a very limited train service during the three days of national strike action.

"I’m sorry for the impact this will have on people’s plans and would encourage anybody who really needs to travel by train to plan ahead, know their last train home, and to expect some significant disruption."

The impact of these strikes will be felt from the Saturday until Thursday, November 10 as trains wil start later or finish earlier than usual.

Network Rail has also warned passengers that engineering work will take place between Peterborough and Doncaster will still go ahead on November 5 and 6, and November 19, 20, 26 and 27.