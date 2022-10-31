A WOMAN had to be cut from her car after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 5pm last night (October 30) after reports of a crash in Fylingdales near Whitby.

On arrival they found a two car crash with one person trapped.

A service spokesman said: "Firecrews used hydraulic cutters to remove two doors releasing a 96-year-old woman from one of the cars and placed her into the care of waiting paramedics for transport to hospital with neck pain."