A WOMAN had to be cut from her car after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 5pm last night (October 30) after reports of a crash in Fylingdales near Whitby.
On arrival they found a two car crash with one person trapped.
A service spokesman said: "Firecrews used hydraulic cutters to remove two doors releasing a 96-year-old woman from one of the cars and placed her into the care of waiting paramedics for transport to hospital with neck pain."
