THE A64 is currently closed this afternoon (Sunday) near Rillington.
The road is understood to be closed both ways following a crash at the junction for Wintringham.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route.
************* A64 CLOSED AT RILLINGTON **************— North Yorkshire Police - Ryedale (@NYP_Ryedale) October 30, 2022
due to RTC.
Please find an alternative route.
Many thanks. pic.twitter.com/KVHBUkm1cm
