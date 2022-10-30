A MAN was arrested after driving a car in a dangerous condition near York Hospital last night.

The car itself was issued with an immediate prohibition by traffic officer David Minto.

Speaking on Twitter last night, he said: "The takeaway delivery driver had no idea his tyres were this poor. He has now been reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition. The car itself was issued with an immediate prohibition.

One of the driver's tyres (Image: David Minto)

"Not only will the driver be required to replace the defective tyres but the car will require a full MOT. The prohibition will only then be removed upon the issue of an MOT pass certificate."