EMERGENCY services were called to rescue a woman from a bridge in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Ripon, Boroughbridge, Richmond and Selby responded to a report of a female on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge in Ripon at around 6.45pm yesterday.

The crews liaised with police on scene and set up downstream safety and swimmers whilst awaiting the arrival of a police negotiator.

The female was brought back to the safe side of the railings and left in the care of the police.