A POPULAR beer festival, which raises vital funds for charity, took place in York this weekend with almost 30 beers on offer.

Staged in the scenic St Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, on Friday and Saturday - the 'Coptoberfest' event featured two days of "good cheer and great music."

As previously reported, the festival took a break due to the pandemic, but was pleased to return.

A festival spokesman told The Press: "As well as community and charity, locality is a big factor of what we do.

"The event represents 13 breweries - all from York, Leeds, Harrogate, Malton and Selby areas. I think that’s a 25-mile radius of Copmanthorpe."

A band performing at 'Coptoberfest' this weekend (Image: Darren Greenwood)

There were 29 beers on offer - and for the first time ever, a lager. There were also seven gins, including Fairfax, York Gin, Cooper King and Tykes.

The two-day festival raises money for charities and local community good-causes with past beneficiaries including St. Leonard’s Hospice, 1st Copmanthorpe Scout Group, Copmanthorpe Brownies, Contact the Elderly, Panda Playgroup and the Primary School Wildlife club.

Over the years, the event has raised more than £18,000 for good causes in the area.

The popular fundraiser for local charities took a break in 2020 due to the lockdowns, but last year organisers lacked enough time to undertake the usual fundraising at an otherwise popular event.