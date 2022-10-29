A CRASH has happened on a road near to a popular shopping centre in York - causing traffic to build up.
It has been reported that a bus and a car have crashed in Jockey Lane outside the Monks Cross shopping centre in the Huntington area of city.
Police are on the scene of the incident.
Traffic is building up in the area as emergency services work at the scene.
More on this as we get it.
