A CRASH has happened on a road near to a popular shopping centre in York - causing traffic to build up as the road has been closed.
It has been reported that a bus and a car crashed in Jockey Lane outside the Monks Cross shopping centre in the Huntington area of city.
Police were called to the scene of the incident.
Traffic built up in the area as emergency services worked at the scene.
The road was closed and First York's service 9s were unable to serve Monks Cross Shopping Centre - but service 12s was unaffected, the bus firm has confirmed.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "No serious injuries occurred but crews did administer oxygen to four casualties including two elderly bus passengers and two children bus passengers."
