A CRASH has happened on a road near to a popular shopping centre in York - causing traffic to build up as the road has been closed.

It has been reported that a bus and a car crashed in Jockey Lane outside the Monks Cross shopping centre in the Huntington area of city.

Police were called to the scene of the incident.

York Press: A picture of the scene at Monks Cross earlier todayA picture of the scene at Monks Cross earlier today (Image: Newsquest)

Traffic built up in the area as emergency services worked at the scene.

The road was closed and First York's service 9s were unable to serve Monks Cross Shopping Centre - but service 12s was unaffected, the bus firm has confirmed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "No serious injuries occurred but crews did administer oxygen to four casualties including two elderly bus passengers and two children bus passengers."