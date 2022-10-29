POLICE have issued a warning after scammers on a popular phone app have targeted residents in North Yorkshire.

The scam involves victims being contacted on WhatsApp by someone claiming to be their son or daughter.

The message will say they have dropped their phone - and that this is their new number, and can you pay an urgent bill for them.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Around the country victims, without checking the request in genuine, are sending on occasions multiple bank transfers as instructed before realisation hits that this may be a scam.

"If you receive such a message, please check always check with your son or daughter by calling them or checking with them in person before sending any money.

"It’s at this point they will most likely tell you they have not lost their phone and everything is fine.

"You may think it will never be happy to you, but fraudsters are very convincing and sophisticated ibn the methods that they use.

"People who never expected to be victims of scams and frauds often are scammed and really are among the most vulnerable.

"At the very least please make your loved ones aware so they know to be on the lookout."

There is advice on the North Yorkshire Police website. Search ‘fraud’ or visit the advice and information section on the site for more details.