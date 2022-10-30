SNOOKER'S UK Championships returns to York next month - and the experience for fans coming to the city this year is "better than ever."

The event runs from November 12 to 20 and there’s a brand new format this year which ensures that all of the world’s top 16 players will be competing in the televised stages.

They will be joined by the 16 who come through the qualifying rounds, to be staged from November 5 to 10 in Sheffield. The new format also ensures that every match in York will be played in the main Barbican arena, with two tables from the first round until the quarter-finals, and then one table for the semi-finals and the final.

Judd Trump in action (Image: Newsquest)

This time it’s not just the live action that fans can enjoy. The snooker experience includes:

The FanZone in the main foyer which includes fun new interactive games.

A merchandise stand where you can buy a souvenir of your day. You can also buy official programmes and new upgraded commentary radios.

The CueZone in the venue sports hall where you can receive free coaching and try challenges on an official tournament table.

A catering village outside the Barbican with a range of food, drinks and music.

A spokesman for World Snooker Tour said: “We believe that fans coming to the Cazoo UK Championship this year will enjoy the overall experience like never before. We have borrowed some of the ideas which have worked well at the World Championship and the Masters and brought them to York. As soon as fans arrive at the Barbican they will be able to take part in fun snooker-themed activities and enjoy a range of food and drink.

"We want them to enjoy the whole day out including the time before the action starts and in between sessions. The arena itself is also improved this year with a new set. And with a two-table set up from the start, the atmosphere will be electric when the world’s greatest cue kings walk through the tunnel."

Tickets for the event are still available and start at just £20.

