A WOMAN had to be cut free from a car and taken to hospital after crashing into a tree in a North Yorkshire town.
Both fire appliances from Northallerton along with an officer attended a single vehicle collision - during which a Nissan Juke hit a tree in Thrintoft at around 8pm yesterday (October 28).
The crews extricated the female driver, aged 42, from the vehicle and she was taken to hospital by road ambulance with significant leg injuries.
The crews used hydraulic cutting/spreading equipment, small tools, sharps protections, lighting and spinal board during the incident.
