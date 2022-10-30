A NEW study has revealed some hidden haunted hotspots to visit in York this Halloween.
The report, by Wheelwrights York, reveals the lesser-known haunted locations in the city. Using Google data, the report ranks the locations from least to most searched for, giving you the most hidden and the most popular.
The number one hidden hotspot in York is the Cock and Bottle pub, which is located at 61 Skeldergate. The pub is said to be haunted by George Villiars, the former Duke of Buckingham, who retired to York as an alchemist after the battle of Worchester in 1651. His workshop was on the site the pub now sits. Many, including the landlady, claim to have seen a “figure dressed in green."
Also featuring on the list is the Black Swan Inn, York Plague House, the Cock and Bottle pub and 35 Stonegate.
At the other end of the spectrum, ranking number one for searches in October last year is the York Museum. The castle museum was founded in 1938 and is housed in prison buildings attached to York Castle. Every year they host popular Halloween tours, hence the spike in searches.
