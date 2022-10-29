CREWS were called to tackle a fire in a launderette in North Yorkshire last night.
Two appliances from Ripon and one from Boroughbridge, along with an officer, were mobilised to reports of smoke in a launderette in Ripon at around 7.20pm yesterday (October 28).
On arrival, crews gained entry to the building an extinguished a fire involving a number of commercial washer and dryers. Crews then ventilated the heavily smoke logged building and gave advice to the owner.
Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, lighting, small tools and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.
The cause of the fire was accidental, firefighters confirmed.
