York will host asylum seekers in city centre hotels and apartments this winter, it has been revealed.

City of York Council said the city had been chosen by the Government - along with other cities - to offer accommodation to families and couples seeking asylum.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, the council's Lib Dem executive member for communities, said York would welcome and support those fleeing war and persecution.

But he condemned the Government’s approach as "failed, costly and inhumane".

Cllr Smalley said: “York is proud to be a City of Sanctuary. We’ve proven again and again that at times of crisis, York is there to support the most vulnerable amongst us – supporting families fleeing Syria, families escaping the war in Afghanistan and most recently those leaving Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

“Whilst I’m immensely proud of York and our generous spirit, I’m angry that once again we are left to pick up the pieces of a shattered system that fails everyone - taxpayers and asylum seekers.

“It is only the accident of birth which separates us from being in the shoes of the desperate people seeking safety in the UK.

“Working together with partners across the city, we will once again do all we can to support those who will be housed in the hotel, looking after their welfare, well-being, safety and security. Our thanks go to all partners involved in providing the accommodation and on-going support.

“Only due to the national shame brought about when it was exposed desperate people were staying in tents at an RAF base for weeks on end, have the Home Office been humiliated into acting this week."

Cllr Smalley said that while hotels were better than tents, he had "very serious concerns" over the Home Office’s increased use of such accommodation to house asylum seekers.

He said: "This is a short-term solution and an incredibly costly and failed strategy. York’s recent experience of the Home Office using a local hotel to house asylum seekers is the clearest evidence that we need a better, more integrated and humane approach.

“It has been shown time and time again that it is best for those seeking asylum to be housed within communities. The Government must move away from its current dangerous and morally bankrupt anti-refugee rhetoric and produce long term plans to support those fleeing danger, using public money more effectively to house people in communities and allow them the right to work.”

York council said the Home Office is booking and paying for hotels and serviced apartments for the families in the city centre. The temporary accommodation in York will be provided for at least three months.

The council will coordinate additional support with the city’s community and voluntary sector, it said.

Mears Group, the Government’s contractor which supports asylum seekers, is also working alongside local voluntary groups, health services, education providers, North Yorkshire Police and Migration Yorkshire to provide additional support.

Cllr Denise Craghill (Image: Staff)

Councillor Denise Craghill, council executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “Many asylum seekers have been through extremely difficult experiences prior to seeking asylum. The welcome York extends is being made at a time when the need for security and human compassion is especially important.

“Our thanks go to all partners involved in providing the private accommodation and on-going support so urgently needed. I invite them to join us in urging the Home Office to provide the necessary financial support.”

Paul Wordsworth, co-ordinator of York City of Sanctuary, said: “The men, women and children coming to York do so as asylum seekers. Their applications are being dealt with by the Home Office. They are not in the country illegally. They are protected under international law to which the UK is currently signed up.

"Statutory and voluntary bodies worked together with a previous York placement. It was a good model. We will do so again, in the hope that the arrivals will experience York as a City of Sanctuary. I invite all people of goodwill to support us.”

Dr Marilyn Crawshaw, of York Human Rights City Network, said: “These new arrivals will have been through so much already and I’m delighted that here in York they will find a safe haven. By extending our hand to them in welcome, we respect their legal right to seek asylum and trust they will receive the support they need as they await the outcome of their application.”

Carrie Wheater, CEO of Refugee Action York (RAY), said: “York has a long history of welcoming those seeking sanctuary, seen most recently with the warm and generous welcome given to refugees arriving here from Ukraine.

“RAY is proud to be working alongside City of York Council and other partner agencies to provide the support newly-arrived families will need this winter, so that they feel safe and empowered to start rebuilding their lives.”

Anyone wishing to offer their own support can visit here to donate money.

Refugee Action York will be updated with more information on any collections or appeals once the guests’ needs are known.