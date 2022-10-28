YORK Futsal made it two straight wins after beating Derby Futsal 9-3 at the York Sports Arena in the National Futsal Series Super Cup.

Playing a physical and direct game, Derby created some chances early in the game, threatening from long range.

York, however, reacted well, maintaining possession and crafting some attempts from in close.

It was Jed Devine who opened the scoring, thrashing an effort into the goal for York after a one-two with George Smith.

Devine swiftly followed his opening goal by completing his brace, profiting from Jacob Wilson’s lobbed ball forward.

Derby went on to hit the post as other attempts were denied by Jony Weng.

From there, York’s Matthew Barber scored his side’s third, giving them a three-goal lead at the break.

A two minute blitz in the opening stages of the second half gave York a six-goal advantage, with Ramiro Monge notching a brace and another of his efforts deflecting in as an own goal.

Derby did succeed in breaking York’s backline, notching two goals through Kasey Riley before an own goal gave them their third.

From there, Devine completed his hat-trick with a back post tap-in, adding to his two first-half goals.

Joe Iggulden added the eighth for York, a cool finish after chesting down a long ball played towards him.

Barber, having scored in the first half, added his second and York’s ninth in the closing stages of the game, beating his man and slotting an effort into the net.

The Vikings will next take on Manchester Futsal away from home on Sunday.