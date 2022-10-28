YORK'S cattle market once operated in the heart of the city - where the Barbican centre is today.

Dating back to 1827 and operating until the 1970s, when it moved to its current site at Murton, market day was something to behold.

Livestock would be led through York's eastern and southern suburbs on market day and at certain times of the year, 2,000 cattle and up to 5,000 sheep would be held in pens across the site which sprawled along either side of Paragon Street.

Readers have been sharing their own memories of the cattle market in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

Joan McBurney remembers visiting the Thursday market with her father in the 1960s, when he used to buy store bullocks from a trader known as "The Irishman". "Most Irish cattle arrived by train and were driven on foot to the market. Many of the banks had cattle market branches. The market moved out of the city to its current site near Murton the 1970s and the buildings were demolished in 1976."

Trevor Jackson painted more of a picture of market day: "Cattle were stored on the council farms between Osbaldwick and Murton then herded along Osbaldwick Lane, Millfield Avenue and Hull Road to the market by drovers known locally as wallopers.

Inside the cattle market in York

"Any open gates could attract cows into gardens. Eric Sykes, an old police constable, ran the licensing department issuing movements permits to farmers and hauliers.

"He spent a lot of time trying to find "missing" stock. When it moved to Murton the office was civilianised."

Gillian Sowray posted: "I used to go with my grandfather in the 1960s when he bought meat for his butchers shop in Fishergate. For a short time my parents ran the sweet and cigarettes stall. Used to love my days at the market."

Sue Goodwill said: "I remember taking cattle in by road with my father in the 60s and backing up to the pens, imagine trying to do that now!"

Peter McCarthy said: "I remember this well - cycling round the cow claps and what a smell on market days!"

What do you remember about York's cattle market? Share your memories and photos with us on Facebook at Why We Love York - Memories.