SELBY TOWN have appointed Ryan Cooper as their permanent manager until the end of the season.

Cooper first took charge of Selby on an interim basis last month after the departure of manager Christian Fox and his assistant Jonny Bruce.

He won his first game in charge, against Glasshoughton Welfare in the second round qualifying of the FA Vase, 2-1.

“We have had several potential managers come forward to offer their services,” said Selby chairman Steve Mcgarrity.

“But the club feel that at this time, stability is key and the team is much settled. Ryan has been outstanding in bringing that stability and we feel he should be given the chance.

“The club would like to thank all those who took time to put their names forward. New signings and updates to follow.”

Since winning his maiden match in charge, Cooper has won just one more game for Town, a 3-2 victory over Dronfield Town at the beginning of the month.

The Robins have, from that win, lost five successive games in all competitions on a run including first-round eliminations from the West Riding County Cup and the FA Vase, defeats to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic and Barnoldswick Town respectively.

Selby are currently placed 15th in the Toolstation National Counties East division one, three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Shirebrook Town, directly below them in the table, have two games in hand, whereas Ollerton Town in 14th have one game in hand on the Robins.

Next up for Selby is a game against Staveley Miners Welfare away from home on Saturday (3pm), as they seek a return to winning ways.