York-based photographer Paula Duck has launched shorter walks around the city where she shows people how to take better photos.
The one-hour walks, which began earlier this month, follows the launch of three-hour walks last November.
Each of the new walks focus on a particular location in York: The Museum Gardens, The Bar Walls and The Minster, plus The Shambles and Kings Square, and are available for all types of ability and camera.
Paula, who founded York Photo Walks, said she has received great feedback form people attending her three-hour walks over the summer but saw a need for ‘bite-sized’ walks too.
The commercial photographer said: “The experience over the last year has shown that there are many benefits to taking a Photo walk. It can spark your creativity and imagination, help you gain more confidence in your photography, and you meet people with an enthusiasm for photography whilst sharing and learning together. The walks can also boost your mental wellbeing and provide a mindful experience.”
For more details or to book tickets, go to: https://yorkphotowalks.uk/
