Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has gained his first ministerial role in government.

Newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed the fellow Conservative a Parliamentary Under Secretarary of State (PUSS) at the Department for Beusiness, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The role is a junior ministerial position in the department, whose Secretary of State is Grant Shapps MP, who replaced Jacob Rees-Mogg when Mr Sunak became Conservative Party leader.

It follows support from the Ryedale MP for Mr Sunak in the recent Conservative Party leadership battles.

Mr Hollinrake told the Press: "I am delighted to serve the new Prime Minister, his government and His Majesty in a role whose principal responsibility is to look after the interests of small business and enterprise, which is something that I am truly passionate about.

"SMEs are the biggest drivers of economic opportunity and growth and the most important factor in driving down prices for consumers."

The 59-year-old MP, who was born in Easingwold, was first elected in 2015, replacing the de-selected Anne McIntosh.

North Yorkshire born-and-bred, he has a business background, with roles including co-founding the Hunters Estate Agency in York in 1992.