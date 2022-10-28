Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has gained his first ministerial role in government.
Newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed the fellow Conservative a Parliamentary Under Secretarary of State (PUSS) at the Department for Beusiness, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
The role is a junior ministerial position in the department, whose Secretary of State is Grant Shapps MP, who replaced Jacob Rees-Mogg when Mr Sunak became Conservative Party leader.
It follows support from the Ryedale MP for Mr Sunak in the recent Conservative Party leadership battles.
Mr Hollinrake told the Press: "I am delighted to serve the new Prime Minister, his government and His Majesty in a role whose principal responsibility is to look after the interests of small business and enterprise, which is something that I am truly passionate about.
"SMEs are the biggest drivers of economic opportunity and growth and the most important factor in driving down prices for consumers."
The 59-year-old MP, who was born in Easingwold, was first elected in 2015, replacing the de-selected Anne McIntosh.
North Yorkshire born-and-bred, he has a business background, with roles including co-founding the Hunters Estate Agency in York in 1992.
