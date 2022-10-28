MORE than 150 Covid patients are being treated at hospitals in the York trust, new figures show.

NHS England data shows that York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 151 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday (October 26).

The figures also show that 57 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 24. This was down from 97 in the previous seven days.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday was down from 173 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 45 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 104.

Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30 per cent. in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39 per cent.