YORK RUFC will look to make it two straight wins on Saturday when they take on Paviors away from home in the Regional One North East.

York successfully lifted themselves out of the relegation zone and up to ninth last weekend with a 50-24 win over Ilkley at Clifton Park.

The win snapped a run of two successive defeats, against Heath and Driffield, which saw York sink into the bottom three.

Against Paviors, York will be facing a side just one point and one place beneath them in the table.

After three defeats to open the season, Paviors beat Alnwick by just three points. The victory was followed by a loss to Sandal, a win over Scunthorpe and a defeat to West Bridgford last weekend.

Against Ilkley, York started strong. Willem Enslin crashed over after some impressive play from York, giving them a 5-0 lead early in the match.

Ilkley found a swift response to their concession, earning and converting a penalty just minutes after York’s try.

After high intensity in the beginning of the match, the clash began to slow slightly with both teams enjoying time on the ball, but neither managing to truly impose themselves.

From there, York conceded a penalty which Ilkley kicked long. From the line, they notched a try to give them a three-point lead.

Their advantage was furthered through another penalty before York could find a response, which they did at the half-hour mark through Toby Atkin.

Tom Woffendin was next to profit from a good spell by York, before prop Lewi Jackson went on a thunderous run, beating several Ilkley players to give York a 24-11 lead at the break.

To open the second half York, after conceding a penalty that reduced the deficit by three, went on the attack once more.

Atkinson scored within the opening five minutes, his try improved by Declan Cusack. Moments later, Woffendin sealed his brace, charging over in the corner.

Alex Riley, introduced as a midfield replacement, utilised his fresh legs and natural pace to breach the Ilkley defence, adding another try for York that Cusack converted, his second of three in the game.

Leading 50-14 with just 20 minutes remaining in the match, York’s pace slowed, perhaps naturally given their advantage.

Despite slowing down in attack, York’s defence remained strong and they did well in keeping Ilkley, who were fifth in the table ahead of kick-off, at bay.

The visitors went on to notch a further 10 points, but the game had been won by York long before the final whistle.

Elsewhere, in the Regional Two North East, Malton and Norton were beaten by Old Brodleians away from home.

Only their second loss of the season thus far, Malton remain second in the table ahead of their clash with Moortown away on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile in the division, Selby climbed out of the bottom four with a win over fellow strugglers Pocklington.

Next up for Selby is a trip to Pontefract tomorrow (3pm), whereas Pocklington host Bradford and Bingley on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

York RI’s game away at Halifax was ruled a home walkover, condemning York to their seventh straight defeat ahead of a home clash with Hornsea tomorrow (3pm).

Meanwhile, Nestle Rowntree were beaten 33-12 by Stocksbridge away from home in the Counties Four Yorkshire.

Nestle will next play Leeds Modernians at home on Saturday (3pm).