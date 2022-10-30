THIS photo of a cannon near Skeldergate Bridge was taken in 1910 by Walter Scott.

It features in the archives of City of York Council.

Cannons are present in other photos of York in the early 20th century, including a pair by Blue Bridge, just down stream from where this photo was taken.

According to reports, these cannons were captured during the Crimean War and 'stood guard' at either side of the Blue Bridge before being melted down for scrap in the Second World War.

Skeldergate Bridge was officially opened in 1881. It was to be the third of York's modern road bridges across the Ouse, following Lendal Bridge in 1861-3 and Ouse Bridge which dates from the ninth century.

The bridge replaced the popular Skeldergate ferry crossing.

It was designed to allow the north-eastern span of the bridge to open, giving access to tall ships who needed to reach the quaysides upstream.

The bridge was last opened in 1975.

Skeldergate Bridge was originally built as a toll bridge - but declared toll free in 1914.

The toll-house, which also housed the winding machinery, still remains and now houses the popular riverside cafe/bar Dyls.