BOOTS pharmacists are encouraging people in York aged 50 to 64 years to book a flu jab appointment as soon as possible.
Until now, free NHS flu vaccinations were only available for patients aged 65 and over alongside those with underlying health conditions and other groups such as carers.
To increase capacity to deliver more jabs, over 200 Boots stores now feature special vaccination hubs.
Across Yorkshire, this includes Ripon Market Place West, Scarborough Westborough, Knaresborough St James, York Monks Cross Retail Park, Middlesbrough Coulby, Barnsley Cortonwood Retail Park, Wakefield Kirkgate, Halifax Market Street, Keighley Airedale Centre and Middlesbrough Cleveland Retail Park.
Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots, said: “Flu is an unpleasant virus that can make you feel really unwell, but you can help to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu with a vaccination.
"Free NHS flu jabs are offered to those more at risk from complications from flu, so I would recommend that everyone eligible books an appointment as soon as possible.”
Boots offers free NHS vaccinations at almost 2,000 stores across the UK and has over one million appointments still available, including many in York.
NHS leaders and scientists have predicted an early peak in flu cases this year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here