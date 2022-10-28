ZOE ALDCROFT and Tatyana Heard have been named in England’s squad for their World Cup quarter-final clash with Australia.

England will take on Australia on Sunday (1.30am UK time) at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Aldcroft, who played for Malton and Norton as a junior, will be one part of England’s lock pairing, alongside Abbie Ward.

The centre scored for England in their record-breaking 84-19 win over Fiji earlier this month.

Heard, who was raised in Ryedale, has retained her place in the starting 15 as outside centre.

The 27-year-old was named player of the match in England’s 75-0 win over South Africa last week after a stellar World Cup debut.

“We know the importance of a fast start on Sunday,” said England head coach Simon Middleton.

“Australia have had some very fast starts in their pool games so it is important we better their effort and set the tempo and physicality levels.

“Off the back of three strong pool games, in which I think it’s fair to say every player has put their hand up, we have gone for a 23 we believe fits the bill for this particular game.”

The Red Roses reached the quarter-finals after brilliant showings in pool ‘C’, topping the group after wins over Fiji, South Africa and a tight 13-7 victory over France.

They ultimately topped the group with 14 points, three ahead of second-placed France.

England squad: Rowland, Thompson, Scarratt, Heard, Dow, Harrison, Infante, Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, Marlie Packer, Hunter, Davies, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, Lucy Packer, Aitchison, Kildunne