A MAN has been arrested after an emergency services worker was assaulted in North Yorkshire.

A man was reported acting aggressively in the market square in Ripon just after 1pm today (October 28).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. Investigations are ongoing."

Police reference number: 12220191661.