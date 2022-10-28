A MAN has been arrested after an emergency services worker was assaulted in North Yorkshire.
A man was reported acting aggressively in the market square in Ripon just after 1pm today (October 28).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. Investigations are ongoing."
Police reference number: 12220191661.
