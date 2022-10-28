York Central MP Rachael Maskell has won a bid for parliament to discuss the issue of short-term holiday lets.

The Labour MP’s move follows much controversy over the issue in York.

Ms Maskell told the House on Thursday: “The housing crisis is being fuelled by the plethora of short-term holiday lets, which, I know, is a matter of concern for Members across the House, but the Government are simply not acting fast enough.

“The situation is growing in my constituency: I have three times more Airbnbs and short-term holiday lets than the right honourable member has in her constituency.

“Can we have an urgent debate on the rise of short-term holiday lets and what the Government will do to stop this?

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt replied: “I thank the honourable lady for raising that matter, which other Members have also raised recently. I think that I can best be of assistance to her by writing to the Department and asking that it takes this matter up.

“She will know how to apply for a debate in the usual way, and I know that other Members of the House would support that.”