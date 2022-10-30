A drug driver who ran off when he crashed his car leaving two teenagers trapped inside with neck injuries has been jailed.

Jordan Peter Hobson, 27, had taken the vehicle without its owner’s consent and didn’t have a driving licence or insurance, Kelly Sherif told York Crown Court.

He drove through Norton and along Scarborough Road at night so fast witnesses later told police he risked overturning the car.

He was on the wrong side of the road as he approached the southern roundabout of the A64 and B1248 junction and crashed into it.

“The defendant then ran away from the scene before assisting the passengers,” said Ms Sherif.

The two teenagers were initially trapped inside the car and had to climb out of the window to escape. Both had neck injuries.

A police helicopter called in to locate Hobson found him cowering under some undergrowth in the neighbourhood and he was arrested, she said.

Brambling Fields roundabout where the crash happened (Image: Google Street View)

Hobson, of Riverside View, Norton, pleaded guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle, cocaine driving, cannabis driving and driving without insurance and without a licence.

Recorder Harry Vann told him: “You engaged in a quite appalling, albeit short lived, incident of extremely bad driving whilst under the influence of drugs and possibly alcohol.”

Hobson had endangered the lives of his two young passengers, other road users and himself.

He jailed Hobson for 12 months and banned him from driving for three years and six months.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said Hobson had a deeply entrenched drug habit, caused by what he had witnessed as a child.

“His drug problem is not going to be dealt with overnight, it is not going to be dealt with by a custodial sentence,” he said. “He will come out and take drugs again.”

Ms Sherif said Hobson had taken the vehicle late on June 12 in Norton and was driving towards Pickering when he crashed into the Keep Left bollard in the middle of the Scarborough Road entrance to the roundabout at the Brambling Fields junction.

“At the point where the defendant has collided with the traffic island (he was) on the wrong side of the road,” she said.

The younger teenager suffered muscle damage to her neck, shoulders and arms and the older one bruises on her arms, legs and neck.

The road was well lit in all directions and the road surface was dry, said Ms Sherif.

Blood samples revealed that Hobson was twice the cannabis limit and two and a half times the legal cocaine limit.

He said nothing when police interviewed him.

Mr Peacock said Hobson had had a very difficult childhood and was now in the care of his grandfather who was standing by him.

He had been to Horizons drug rehabilitation agency the day before the court case.

The judge said Hobson had not worked with those who wanted to help him tackle his drug problem.