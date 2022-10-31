DIABETES UK is urging everyone with diabetes to book their free flu jab and Covid-19 booster to protect themselves and others this winter.

People with diabetes have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they develop Covid-19.

In addition, flu can be incredibly serious. People living with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to serious complications if they get Covid-19 or flu.

Getting Covid-19 or flu can make diabetes harder to manage, causing blood sugar levels to rise dangerously high.

You can find out more here - www.diabetes.org.uk/flu-jab

With Covid-19 cases rising once more, it’s incredibly important that people with diabetes stay well and stay out of hospital.

That’s why, more than ever, it is important that people with diabetes book and take up the offer of both jabs. People with diabetes are likely to be contacted soon to book their vaccinations, or you can visit www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations

It is safe to have both jabs at the same time if this is offered.

If anyone needs advice on how or where to get a flu jab or questions around the Covid-19 Booster, please contact the Diabetes UK helpline on 0345 123 2399, Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm. You can find more information on diabetes, coronavirus and flu at www.diabetes.org.uk

Clare Howarth,

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK

---

Elon's purchase of Twitter 'great news for free speech'

SOME good news at last, Elon Musk has finally gone and bought Twitter pledging to turn it into a free speech platform where people can say what they want rather than what that nest of Californian liberals and their political supporters wanted them to.

Best of all though, the top executives responsible for years of censorship, editing and outright banning of any individuals they disapprove of have suffered the same fate as those they tried to suppress.

Being immediately fired and given the ceremonial march out of the building for the crime of merely holding a different belief to their employer.

It ought to be a lesson for all that our values and beliefs are for us to decide individually, for ourselves, not to be chosen for us by the state, our employers or the Ayatollah.

Shame on those who thought it was acceptable to do otherwise and it's about time they all receive their poetic justice.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

Criminal gangs are laughing all the way to the bank

TIME after time, Westminster politicians speak of how we must curtail illegal immigrants crossing from France to England.

What is the outcome - nothing - more hot air.

In the meantime, criminal gangs are laughing all the way to the bank making a fortune organising one-way daily sailings.

Government ministers and Home Office bureaucrats should hang their heads in shame, their incompetence is a national embarrassment.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

Room with a view

A SELLING point for York high-rise buildings, both new and revamped/repurposed, is the view. I refer to the October 26 Press item ‘highlighting’ views from Ryedale House.

A positive aspect of such vantage points is that sometimes you can’t really see and take in the building on which you’re standing or in which you’re sitting.

So in some cases you’ve been spared having to contemplate an eyesore because you’re in it or on it!

As you look out and across you scan a lovely panorama with York Minster and other treasures and the ‘Can you see the White Horse?’ countryside beyond, sadly interrupted by intrusive ‘wannabe’ skyscrapers that compete with your own lofty perch for a look-in on the York skyline.

Suggestion; reduce the Quadrans Romanus (my Latin master is no longer with us) multi-storey edifice by a quarter, a Roman one if you like because that would be in keeping.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York