A BONFIRE in a village near York has been rescued by a bus firm based in the city - who answered calls of offering parking and shuttle buses to visitors.

The Poppleton Centre Bonfire and Firework Spectacular event in the city has been given a major boost thanks to First Bus.

The bus operator has answered a call for help from the bonfire organisers and arranged parking at the Park and Ride site and a shuttle service to enable families with young children and those with limited mobility to get there more easily and safely.

The popular bonfire and firework event, set to be held on November 5, is an annual event bringing over 3,000 people into the village for a fun evening which has previously caused parking problems on local roads.

Organisers approached First Bus after the Dobbies Garden Centre next to the Park and Ride, which usually makes its car park available for the event, was unable to do so this year.

Bob Wood, one of the event organisers, said: “Fortunately First Bus have come to the rescue. We really would urge everyone coming to use public transport or the free parking at the Park and Ride.

“We’re obviously delighted that First Bus have given us exclusive use for the evening and are also providing, from 5.30pm, a free shuttle bus to enable those who need assistance to get there more easily.”

The car park at Poppleton Community Pavilion on Millfield Lane is also open for free parking. Both car parks are just a 20-minute walk from the event.

Bob anticipates that this year’s event will be Poppleton’s biggest and best yet.

He said: “We’ve organised more fireworks than ever this year and with additional food options and an even bigger bar we expect this year’s event to really go with a bang."

All proceeds will be used to pay for maintenance and development of Poppleton’s Community Centre.